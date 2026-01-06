Facebook-owner Meta said it would delay rolling out its latest smartglasses model to countries outside the U.S. amid high demand from American customers.
Meta pauses European rollout of smart Ray-Bans as Americans lap up supply
SummaryThe Ray-Ban Display smartglasses, developed in partnership with Franco-Italian eyewear group EssilorLuxottica, had been planned to be made available for sale in Canada, France, the U.K. and Italy early this year.
