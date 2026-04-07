Meta salaries disclosed: How much engineers, AI experts and product leaders earn — roles paying up to $650,000

As the battle for AI talent intensifies, fresh data reveals how aggressively Meta is paying top hires.
According to Business Insider, Meta offered base salaries of up to $450,000 (around ₹4.18 crore) to software engineers in 2025. The data, drawn from more than 5,800 H-1B and other work visa filings, provides a detailed snapshot of compensation across roles at Meta and its subsidiaries, including WhatsApp.
The data suggests that most Meta employees earn base salaries in the range of $150,000 to $250,000 (approximately ₹1.3 crore to ₹2.3 crore). However, compensation rises sharply for specialised and senior roles.
Research engineers can earn up to $400,000 (around ₹3.7 crore), while product managers see salaries going as high as $348,000 ( ₹3.2 crore). At the leadership level, a vice president focused on AI can command base pay of up to $650,000 (around ₹6 crore).
AI-related roles, in particular, stand out as the highest-paying categories. AI research scientists reportedly earn between $163,800 ( ₹1.5 crore) and $328,000 ( ₹3 crore), while machine learning engineers can make up to $250,000 ( ₹2.3 crore). Software engineers specialising in machine learning are also among the top earners, with salaries nearing $300,000 ( ₹2.7 crore).
Beyond AI, traditional engineering roles remain highly compensated. Software engineers at Meta earn between $124,000 ( ₹1.1 crore) and $450,000 ( ₹4.1 crore), depending on seniority and specialisation. Senior engineers and engineering managers frequently cross the $300,000 mark ( ₹2.7 crore).
Data-focused roles also feature prominently in the upper pay brackets. Data scientists can earn up to $295,703 ( ₹2.7 crore), while senior data and analytics managers command even higher compensation, reflecting the growing importance of data-driven decision-making within the company.
Compensation is not limited to technical roles. Product managers earn between $165,000 ( ₹1.5 crore) and $348,000 ( ₹3.2 crore), while product designers and user experience (UX) researchers often cross $200,000 ( ₹1.8 crore) in base salary.
These figures highlight Meta’s continued investment in product development and user experience, areas critical to sustaining engagement across its platforms.
It is important to note that the figures cited reflect base salary alone and exclude bonuses, stock options, and other benefits. In the technology sector, particularly at companies like Meta, equity-based compensation can significantly increase total earnings.
In some cases, top AI researchers are reported to receive total compensation packages exceeding $100 million, underscoring the premium placed on cutting-edge expertise in the field.
Meta’s compensation strategy reflects a broader industry trend, where global technology firms are competing aggressively to attract and retain AI talent.
With a workforce of nearly 78,865 employees as of end-2025, Meta appears to be doubling down on high-value hiring in AI and machine learning — areas seen as critical to its long-term growth and competitiveness.
The salary data reinforces how central AI has become to Big Tech strategy, with compensation levels increasingly mirroring the strategic importance of these roles.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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