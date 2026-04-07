Meta salaries disclosed: How much engineers, AI experts and product leaders earn — roles paying up to $650,000

As the battle for AI talent intensifies, fresh data reveals how aggressively Meta is paying top hires.

According to Business Insider, Meta offered base salaries of up to $450,000 (around ₹4.18 crore) to software engineers in 2025. The data, drawn from more than 5,800 H-1B and other work visa filings, provides a detailed snapshot of compensation across roles at Meta and its subsidiaries, including WhatsApp.

Wide Pay Bands, With AI Roles At The Top The data suggests that most Meta employees earn base salaries in the range of $150,000 to $250,000 (approximately ₹1.3 crore to ₹2.3 crore). However, compensation rises sharply for specialised and senior roles.

Research engineers can earn up to $400,000 (around ₹3.7 crore), while product managers see salaries going as high as $348,000 ( ₹3.2 crore). At the leadership level, a vice president focused on AI can command base pay of up to $650,000 (around ₹6 crore).

Also Read | Tobacco whistleblower says social media companies knowingly targeted children

AI-related roles, in particular, stand out as the highest-paying categories. AI research scientists reportedly earn between $163,800 ( ₹1.5 crore) and $328,000 ( ₹3 crore), while machine learning engineers can make up to $250,000 ( ₹2.3 crore). Software engineers specialising in machine learning are also among the top earners, with salaries nearing $300,000 ( ₹2.7 crore).

Engineering And Data Roles Continue To Command Premium

Beyond AI, traditional engineering roles remain highly compensated. Software engineers at Meta earn between $124,000 ( ₹1.1 crore) and $450,000 ( ₹4.1 crore), depending on seniority and specialisation. Senior engineers and engineering managers frequently cross the $300,000 mark ( ₹2.7 crore).

Data-focused roles also feature prominently in the upper pay brackets. Data scientists can earn up to $295,703 ( ₹2.7 crore), while senior data and analytics managers command even higher compensation, reflecting the growing importance of data-driven decision-making within the company.

Product, Design Roles Also Well Paid

Compensation is not limited to technical roles. Product managers earn between $165,000 ( ₹1.5 crore) and $348,000 ( ₹3.2 crore), while product designers and user experience (UX) researchers often cross $200,000 ( ₹1.8 crore) in base salary.

These figures highlight Meta’s continued investment in product development and user experience, areas critical to sustaining engagement across its platforms.

Base Salary Only Part Of Total Compensation

It is important to note that the figures cited reflect base salary alone and exclude bonuses, stock options, and other benefits. In the technology sector, particularly at companies like Meta, equity-based compensation can significantly increase total earnings.

In some cases, top AI researchers are reported to receive total compensation packages exceeding $100 million, underscoring the premium placed on cutting-edge expertise in the field.

AI Talent War Driving Compensation

Meta’s compensation strategy reflects a broader industry trend, where global technology firms are competing aggressively to attract and retain AI talent.

With a workforce of nearly 78,865 employees as of end-2025, Meta appears to be doubling down on high-value hiring in AI and machine learning — areas seen as critical to its long-term growth and competitiveness.