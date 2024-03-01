Meta Says It Won’t Renew Deals With News Publishers in Australia, U.S.
Facebook owner Meta said it won’t enter into new deals with traditional news publishers in Australia and the U.S., saying the number of people in those countries using a dedicated tab for news on Facebook dropped more than 80% last year.
SYDNEY—Facebook owner Meta said it won’t enter into new deals with traditional news publishers in Australia and the U.S., saying the number of people in those countries using a dedicated tab for news on Facebook dropped more than 80% last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message