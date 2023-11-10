Meta strikes deal to return to China after 14 years
Raffaele Huang , Liza Lin , Salvador Rodriguez , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST
SummaryChinese videogame maker Tencent agrees to start selling a new lower-cost headset from Meta late next year.
SINGAPORE—Meta Platforms has struck a preliminary deal to sell a new, lower-priced version of its virtual-reality headset in China, regaining a foothold among consumers in the country 14 years after Facebook was shut out.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less