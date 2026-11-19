Amid a lawsuit from investors, Meta Platforms' has suspended its plan to create a new class of shares that would allow Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to sell a portion of his stake without giving up control of the social media company, Financial Times reported.

In a filing in a Delaware court on Wednesday, Meta said it would not issue the proposed Class C shares while legal proceedings are underway. The lawsuit has been brought by investors, including the California State Teachers' Retirement System and Danish pension group PFA, and is scheduled to go to trial in April.

The legal challenge centres on the independence of Meta's board and whether the proposed share structure would unfairly disadvantage ordinary shareholders.

Meta had announced plans last month to introduce a new category of non-voting shares, which would be distributed to existing shareholders, including Zuckerberg, from January.

The proposed arrangement would allow Zuckerberg to sell up to half of his stake over time without losing his voting control over the company. According to regulatory filings cited by the Financial Times, he would be able to sell a fifth of the newly issued shares once they become available.

Why did Meta want to create a new share class? The proposed plan was part of Meta's broader efforts to strengthen its financial flexibility as it increases spending on artificial intelligence.

The company said in its court filing that the new shares would allow it to expand its funding options and invest in what it described as unprecedented momentum across its business, driven by AI.

According to internal forecasts cited in the legal filings, Meta could need to raise hundreds of billions of dollars over several years to finance its artificial intelligence ambitions.

The proposed share structure was also intended to allow Meta to raise capital through future share issuances without weakening Zuckerberg's control over the company.

The plan emerged from a review of Meta's capital structure that began in late 2025. The process was aimed at ensuring the company could finance its investments while maintaining incentives for Zuckerberg, according to the Financial Times report.

How would the proposed shares affect Zuckerberg's control? Zuckerberg currently controls approximately 61% of Meta's voting power, primarily through Class B shares, which carry preferential voting rights.

The proposed Class C shares would have no voting rights, allowing Zuckerberg to monetise a portion of his economic stake without reducing his influence over corporate decisions.

Meta had planned to introduce the new shares through a two-for-one stock split for existing shareholders, with the new category expected to begin trading in January.

Why are investors challenging Meta's share plan? The investors have alleged that the board breached its fiduciary duties by approving the arrangement, claiming the agreement resulted from undue pressure from Zuckerberg.

The lawsuit will examine whether Meta's board acted independently and whether the proposed non-voting shares would undermine the interests of ordinary shareholders.

A similar proposal was abandoned by Meta in 2017, shortly before Zuckerberg was due to testify in a Delaware court case brought by minority shareholders. At the time, investors argued that the proposed arrangement would create a mismatch between Zuckerberg's voting power and his economic ownership.