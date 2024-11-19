Meta to challenge ₹213-crore penalty by CCI over WhatsApp privacy policy

Meta faces a 213-crore penalty from India's Competition Commission over WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy update. The tech giant plans to appeal, claiming the policy was fair and preserved user choice.

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 02:15 PM IST
‘We disagree…’Meta to challenge <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>213-crore penalty by CCI over WhatsApp privacy policy
‘We disagree…’Meta to challenge ₹213-crore penalty by CCI over WhatsApp privacy policy

Meta announced today that it will appeal the 213.14 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), rejecting the allegations related to WhatsApp’s controversial 2021 privacy policy update. 

A company spokesperson emphasised that the update did not change the privacy of people's personal messages and was offered as an optional choice for users, with no one losing access to WhatsApp. 

He said, “The 2021 update did not change the privacy of people's personal messages and was offered as a choice for users. No one lost access to WhatsApp because of this update."

The fine, imposed on Monday by CCI, accused Meta of anti-competitive practices. Along with the penalty, the CCI also issued cease-and-desist directions and mandated that corrective measures be implemented within a stipulated timeline.

Defending its position, Meta argued the update was focused on introducing optional business features and enhancing transparency about data usage. The company also underscored WhatsApp’s critical role in connecting people and businesses, particularly during the pandemic, as per PTI.

The CCI’s ruling highlighted significant concerns over user consent and transparency. It instructed WhatsApp to provide clear, detailed explanations about how user data is shared with other Meta platforms. 

CCI said the policy must outline the types of data shared, its specific purposes, and the nature of any link between the two. The regulator emphasised that no user should be compelled to agree to data sharing beyond WhatsApp’s core services as a condition for using the app in India.

Also Read | Best refrigerators under ₹10000: Top 5 picks to keep your food fresh and cool

What was the CCI order?

The regulator accused the company of leveraging its dominant market position to force unfair terms on users. The penalty was accompanied by a directive barring WhatsApp from sharing user data with Meta-owned applications for advertising purposes for the next five years, as per PTI.

Also Read | Best refrigerators under ₹10000: Top 5 picks to keep your food fresh and cool

To further safeguard user rights, CCI ordered WhatsApp to offer all users, including those who previously accepted the update, an opt-out option. This option must be prominently displayed through in-app notifications to ensure accessibility.

Also Read | Delhi min calls for cloud seeding to reduce worsening AQI – All you need to know

What was WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy?

In January 2021, WhatsApp introduced updates to its terms of service and privacy policy, notifying users via in-app prompts. Effective February 8, 2021, the new policy required users to accept expanded data collection terms, including mandatory sharing of user data with other Meta companies.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsMeta to challenge ₹213-crore penalty by CCI over WhatsApp privacy policy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    123.30
    02:50 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.8 (6.75%)

    UPL share price

    550.75
    02:50 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    14.25 (2.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.65
    02:50 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -0.65 (-0.46%)

    Tata Motors share price

    791.80
    02:50 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    19.75 (2.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    208.65
    02:35 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    8.45 (4.22%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    759.10
    02:36 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    21.8 (2.96%)

    Coforge share price

    8,170.20
    02:35 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    162.2 (2.03%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    648.35
    02:36 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,685.05
    02:34 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -61.75 (-3.54%)

    Thermax share price

    4,715.90
    02:33 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -152.05 (-3.12%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,199.50
    02:36 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -38.2 (-3.09%)

    Carborundum Universal share price

    1,406.65
    02:32 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -43.7 (-3.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Apar Industries share price

    9,600.50
    02:36 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    784.8 (8.9%)

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,748.35
    02:34 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    134.15 (8.31%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    822.90
    02:36 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    57.65 (7.53%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,003.95
    02:33 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    347.2 (7.46%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.