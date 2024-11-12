Meta to offer ‘less personalized ads’ in concession to EU
Sam Schechner , Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Nov 2024, 05:53 PM IST
SummaryThe Facebook and Instagram owner faces pressure in Europe to ask before using data to target ads or train artificial intelligence.
Meta Platforms plans to give European users of Instagram and Facebook the option of receiving what it says are “less personalized ads," a concession to regulators that risks hitting the company’s revenue in one of its largest markets.
