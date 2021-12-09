Social media giant Meta Platforms Inc., (formerly Facebook) said it will provide training to 10 million small businesses and entrepreneurs and 250,000 creators in India in the next three years.

The company on Wednesday opened its new Center for Fuelling India’s New Economy (C-FINE) to support this initiative, housed in a 130,000 sq. ft office in Gurugram. This will be Meta’s first such standalone office in Asia.

“We see this as an opportunity for us to build a space that will house our largest team in the country. The office will be open to anyone who is driving change - be it creators, small business owners, entrepreneurs, artists or community leaders," Ajit Mohan, vice-president & managing director, Facebook India (Meta) said.

The new office and the C-FINE were inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics & information technology, and skill development & entrepreneurship.

“I hope initiatives like C-FINE, where technology is being positioned to fuel entrepreneurship & innovation and empower youngsters all around the country, take their dreams and create critical mass, size and scale. This is exactly what the power of the Internet and technology should be."

Small businesses were among the most affected groups due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. It forced many of them to switch to online apps and social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp for Business to showcase and sell their items.

According to the Facebook India team, apart from training, the C-FINE will also be used to showcase how technologies such as AR and VR can transform sectors such as education, healthcare and commerce.

