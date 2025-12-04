Meta-EU antitrust crackdown! Tech giant faces investigation over AI features in WhatsApp: Report

Meta-EU antitrust crackdown! Tech giant faces investigation over AI features in WhatsApp: Report

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated4 Dec 2025, 03:29 PM IST
Meta Platforms is soon set to face a full-scale antitrust investigation from the European Union over AI features in WhatsApp.
Meta Platforms is soon set to face a full-scale antitrust investigation from the European Union over AI features in WhatsApp.

Meta-EU antitrust crackdown: US-based technology giant Meta Platforms is set to face an antitrust investigation from the European Union (EU) over certain AI features in WhatsApp, which are allegedly harming competition on the continent, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Thursday, 4 December 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsMeta-EU antitrust crackdown! Tech giant faces investigation over AI features in WhatsApp: Report
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.