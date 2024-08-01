Meta’s ad strength gives its AI spending some cover

It was basically the same message on that front that Microsoft and Google broadcast in their recent reports. But Meta’s stock jumped more than 7% in after-hours trading following its Wednesday afternoon release, compared with respective drops of 1% and 5% for Microsoft and Alphabet following their results. Meta’s revenue beat Wall Street’s consensus estimate by a slightly wider margin than those other two. It also helps that the stock had already experienced sticker shock from AI spending plans broadcast in the last earnings season. Meta is the only one of the six trillion-dollar tech megacaps to have seen its shares lose ground between its March quarter report and the latest one.