Meta’s AI push needs to efficiently deliver a lot more ad growth
SummaryThe Facebook parent’s valuation has surged, creating new pressure to keep growth up and costs down.
Investors are happy to let Mark Zuckerberg have his metaverse—so long as he keeps the advertising dollars rolling in. Hopefully the chief executive of the world’s largest social network knows where to find them.
