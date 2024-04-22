Meta’s AI push needs to efficiently deliver a lot more ad growth

All are doable. Meta hasn’t missed the midpoint of its own revenue guidance for the last six quarters, and its annual total costs and expenses have come in below its initial guided range for three of the past four years. Reels in particular is showing strength; the short-form video service that Meta uses to compete with TikTok averaged an ad load of 20% during the first quarter, compared with 16.2% in the same period last year, according to an analysis by Citigroup. Reels also stands to benefit longer term if TikTok ends up being banned in the U.S.; the House version of that bill passed over the weekend.