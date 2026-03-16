Artificial intelligence has been a persistent sticking point for Meta Platforms but its problems compared with the other Magnificent Seven stocks have been greatly exaggerated.
Meta’s AI woes aren’t a unique problem within the Magnificent Seven
SummaryMeta hasn’t released a truly consequential AI model since Llama 3 in 2024.
Artificial intelligence has been a persistent sticking point for Meta Platforms but its problems compared with the other Magnificent Seven stocks have been greatly exaggerated.
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