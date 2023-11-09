‘Meta’s Deception’ about Instagram’s harmful qualities alleged in Massachusetts suit

CEO Mark Zuckerberg nixed efforts to address potential harms to teens, according to the complaint.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg repeatedly dismissed warnings from senior company officials that its flagship social-media platforms were harming young users, according to unsealed allegations in a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts.

According to the suit, as early as 2019, Meta’s head of responsible innovation was telling Zuckerberg that mounting evidence showed the net effect of their platforms on user well-being was negative. Around that time, multiple executives, including Instagram head Adam Mosseri, were pushing for the company to ban filters that mimic plastic surgery due to concerns they were harming the mental health of women and teens.

"It's been our strong recommendation from comms, marketing, policy, and engagement with nearly 20 outside experts and academics that we pass this policy," wrote Karina Newton, Instagram's then head of policy, according to an internal email cited in the complaint. "We're talking about actively encouraging young girls into body dysmorphia."

Zuckerberg nixed the effort, Massachusetts says in the lawsuit, canceling a meeting in which staffers were set to argue for the proposal. The CEO said there was clear demand for the filters and “claimed, falsely, that he had seen ‘no data’ suggesting that the filters were harmful," according to the complaint.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said that Meta had chosen to restrict a more limited set of filters that promoted specific cosmetic surgery procedures, extreme weight loss or dramatic changes in skin color.

"We clearly note when a filter is being used and we work to proactively review effects against these rules before they go live," he said Wednesday in an emailed statement. More broadly, he called the claims by Massachusetts unfounded. "The complaint is filled with selective quotes from hand-picked documents that do not provide the full context of how the company operates or what decisions were made."

The unsealed filings—based on internal documents produced during the course of an investigation by more than 40 state attorneys general—show that, even as the company played down or dismissed the safety risks of its products, a substantial number of Zuckerberg’s top lieutenants acknowledged growing evidence that specific design and user features were harmful. These Meta officials also pushed Zuckerberg to allow them to invest in fixes.

The attorneys general cite as part of their evidence internal Meta documents made public by Frances Haugen, a former employee who took more than 20,000 screenshots of records about company research on its products’ potential harms. Those documents were the basis of The Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Files series of articles in 2021.

The company played down its own researchers' warnings about its products' effects on user mental health, declaring their work less than rigorous and the documents obtained by Journal cherry-picked. But the unsealed Massachusetts filing suggests that many of the executives who publicly dismissed the seriousness of Instagram's potential harm to young users had long warned about them.

The company’s head of research David Ginsberg in 2019 told Zuckerberg that increasing scientific evidence showed the average net effect of their platforms on the well-being of users was negative, according to internal emails cited by Massachusetts. Ginsberg went on to warn Zuckerberg that the company was underinvesting in its work to improve the well-being of its users.

Meta’s chief financial officer vetoed such an expansion of spending, the complaint says.

In the summer of 2021, according to the lawsuit, Meta Vice President Nick Clegg warned that the company was failing to adequately invest in addressing issues such as problematic overuse, harassment and issues around suicide and self harm, calling Meta's efforts "understaffed and fragmented."

"Zuckerberg ignored Clegg's request for months," Massachusetts alleges in its complaint.

Other executives working on research and public affairs made similar requests.

"I feel even more convinced that we need to make more progress on well-being," Meta Vice President of Research Pratiti Raychoudhury emailed Clegg following significant media coverage of Meta's harmful effects on young people, according to the complaint.

Instagram head Mosseri shared similar concerns. “I’m really worried about this," he wrote to fellow executive Emily Dalton Smith, noting they had been talking about the issue but had made little progress. Smith agreed, saying that they hadn’t gotten any new well-being initiatives funded for 2022.

By November 2021, Clegg was again pushing Zuckerberg on the issue, warning him they needed to invest if they wanted to match “our external narrative of well-being on our apps."

"Meta's deception on these issues is ceaseless," the suit alleges.

Meta’s finance chief again nixed the proposal, calling Meta’s staffing too “constrained." In the following months, Meta slashed more than 100 positions focused on safety and responsible product design, Massachusetts says in the lawsuit.

Stone, the Meta spokesman, said that the company continues to invest in youth safety and well-being work.

"We have a robust central team overseeing youth well-being efforts across the company and have built technology and teams that can move quickly and efficiently to implement new improvements across specific apps," he said.

Write to Georgia Wells at georgia.wells@wsj.com and Jeff Horwitz at jeff.horwitz@wsj.com

