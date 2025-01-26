Meta’s free-speech shift made it clear to advertisers: ‘Brand safety’ is out of vogue
26 Jan 2025
SummaryThe social-media giant’s loosening of speech restrictions is unsettling advertisers, who say a decade of efforts to protect their reputations is at risk.
When Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg unveiled sweeping changes this month to loosen the company’s restrictions on speech, he talked about how the “legacy media have pushed to censor" content, how the recent election was a “cultural tipping point," and how fact-checkers “destroyed more trust than they’ve created."
