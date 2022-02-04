Meta’s investors get a reality check

Perhaps also for the first time in its life, Meta can’t just throw money at this problem. It will invest tens of billions in the coming years toward its next phase in building the metaverse, but little of that will be of near-term help. Meta may have a new reporting segment in Reality Labs, but 97% of its revenue was still coming from advertising in the fourth quarter. This won’t change overnight: JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth predicts non-advertising revenue will likely remain a low-single-digits percentage of total revenue over the next few years.