Meta’s new tool will let women anonymously flag non-consensual sexual images

Meta’s Nain confirmed that to promote the venture to add to women safety on the platform, the company has partnered with organisations such as Social Media Matters, Centre for Social Research and the Red Dot Foundation. The initiative comes after Meta in November announced that it identified about 15 pieces of content in every 10,000 related to bullying and harassment on the platform. It also claimed to have ‘proactively’ removed almost 60 percent of such content.