Meta’s plan to win AI race: Give its tech away free
Salvador Rodriguez , Sam Schechner , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST
SummaryMark Zuckerberg has trained his ‘Eye of Sauron’ on Meta’s AI strategy, which comes with risks as rivals unveil their free products.
Mark Zuckerberg has an unusual plan for winning the artificial-intelligence race: giving away his company’s technology free.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less