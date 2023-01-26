Meta's social media apps down for thousands of users in US: Report1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:03 AM IST
More than 18,000 Instagram users reported issues with accessing the app and about 13,000 incidents were reported for the Facebook app.
Meta Platforms Inc's social media apps were down on Wednesday for thousands of users in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
