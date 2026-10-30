Meta's Zuckerberg's $25 mn security bill is 9x Amodei of Anthropic - How much do Musk, Pichai and other tech CEOs spend?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal security cost the company about $25.1 million in 2025, more than nine times the $2.75 million Anthropic spent protecting its chief executive, Dario Amodei. The figures, disclosed in corporate filings, highlight the growing expense of safeguarding some of the world's most prominent technology executives as public scrutiny of the industry intensifies.

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Zuckerberg's security expenditure was also substantially higher than the amounts reported by Alphabet, Tesla and Nvidia for protecting their respective leaders. The comparison offers a glimpse into how much major technology companies are prepared to spend on executive protection.

Mark Zuckerberg's $25 million security bill leads tech industry Meta disclosed approximately $8.5 million in direct security costs for Zuckerberg in 2025. The company also provided a $14 million annual allowance for additional protection for him and his family.

Together, these expenses amounted to about $22.5 million. Including private-aircraft costs, the total reached approximately $25.1 million.

The spending puts Zuckerberg well ahead of other technology executives whose companies have disclosed comparable expenses. Meta has previously argued that negative sentiment towards the company can extend to its chief executive, describing Zuckerberg as synonymous with the business.

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How much do Elon Musk, Pichai and other tech CEOs spend on security? The reported figures show considerable differences in executive protection spending across major technology companies.

Alphabet spent $8.8 million on security for chief executive Sundar Pichai, while Tesla paid approximately $4.8 million to a security company owned by Elon Musk. Tesla has said that this amount covers only part of Musk's total security costs.

Nvidia spent nearly $4 million protecting Jensen Huang during its 2026 financial year, which ended on 25 January.

Anthropic reported $2.75 million in security expenditure for Amodei in 2025, alongside another $97,055 for private-aircraft travel required under his security programme.

Amazon, meanwhile, spent approximately $1.7 million on security and business travel for chief executive Andy Jassy. It separately reported $1.6 million in security and business travel expenses for executive chairman Jeff Bezos.

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OpenAI has not publicly disclosed comparable security expenditure for Sam Altman.

Anthropic spends millions protecting Dario Amodei and his family Anthropic's newly public IPO filing revealed that Amodei's security arrangements cost the company more than four times his $654,167 base salary in 2025. His total reported compensation, including stock and option awards, was $17.96 million.

The company also spent $1.29 million on personal protection, home security and transportation for his sister, Daniela Amodei, who is Anthropic's president and co-founder.

Also Read | From Musk To Amodei: Why AI Giants Are Suddenly Talking About Sharing Wealth

Anthropic's board determined that enhanced protection for the siblings and their families was necessary, citing increased media attention, security assessments and heightened business-related concerns. Its measures included personal protection, home surveillance and private cars with drivers.

The company said it had experienced threats to employee safety, alongside attempts to obtain confidential information through physical and digital means.

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Rising threats push technology companies to strengthen executive security Security concerns have become increasingly visible across the technology industry. Anthropic disclosed several incidents involving threats against its executives and employees, including an alleged threat against Amodei.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has also faced a security incident. In April 2026, a Texas man was charged after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at Altman's San Francisco home and threatening OpenAI's headquarters. He has pleaded not guilty.

The broader figures suggest that executive protection is becoming a more common corporate expense. According to ISS-Corporate, 28.3% of S&P 500 companies reported providing security benefits to their chief executives in 2025, compared with 13.4% in 2021.

For technology companies, the increase has been particularly pronounced. A separate Equilar study found that the prevalence of executive security benefits in the technology sector rose 73.5% between 2020 and 2024.

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About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.