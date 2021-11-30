Metaverse real estate piles up record sales in sandbox and other virtual realms

These virtual worlds, often created by videogame developers, include cities where a user’s avatar can stroll and shops where they can buy a new winter coat or a painting to hang on the walls of their virtual homes. These digital worlds feature apartments or lounges where users can hang out with avatars of their real-life friends. Participants pay in cryptocurrencies to gamble in virtual casinos or to indulge in more extravagant pursuits such as virtual yachts.