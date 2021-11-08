Metaverses with IoT can accelerate the economy

One area that’s really strong right now is the metaverse. Conversations around this have been happening for quite some time, and Nvidia has a product called ‘omniverse’. Some key things we’re trying to do are to make the virtual world look realistic, and have material properties that we get to feel, touch and see in this world. This sector requires many graphical tools, including areas such as styling, designing, building CAD models, etc., to interconnect and talk to each other seamlessly. If we can add multiple virtual universes alongside one another, this can have a massive impact on the economy.