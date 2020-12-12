Methodology for the management top 250 company rankings

In addition, during the prototype phase of the model’s development in 2015, the Drucker Institute worked with PayScale to field a series of survey questions to the employees of 41 companies. These questions aimed to gauge how well these employees exhibited behaviors and mind-sets that were in line with the various Drucker principles. An analysis of the results showed that companies where employees self-reported that they were adhering to the Drucker principles scored relatively high on the corresponding indicators used in the model. This convergence gave further support to the model’s validity.