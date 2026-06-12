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MetLife keen to acquire majority stake in India life insurance joint venture with PNB

Anshika KayasthaShayan Ghosh
4 min read12 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Lyndon Oliver, regional president-MetLife Asia, and non-executive chairman of PNB MetLife
Lyndon Oliver, regional president-MetLife Asia, and non-executive chairman of PNB MetLife
Summary

The US insurer is looking for a way to increase its 49.73% stake in PNB MetLife to gain majority control, aiming to turn India into a core driver of its global business.

Gift this article

New York-based MetLife is keen on acquiring a majority stake and operational control over its Indian insurance joint venture with Punjab National Bank, a strategy that the company has been pursuing since it entered the Indian market 25 years ago.

New York-based MetLife is keen on acquiring a majority stake and operational control over its Indian insurance joint venture with Punjab National Bank, a strategy that the company has been pursuing since it entered the Indian market 25 years ago.

“Today we're just under 50%, and we're looking for a path to get above 50%. We'll continue to pursue, wherever it makes sense, getting to majority control,” Lyndon Oliver, regional president of MetLife Asia, and non-executive chairman of PNB MetLife, said in an interview.

“Today we're just under 50%, and we're looking for a path to get above 50%. We'll continue to pursue, wherever it makes sense, getting to majority control,” Lyndon Oliver, regional president of MetLife Asia, and non-executive chairman of PNB MetLife, said in an interview.

With the opening up of foreign investment limits, MetLife has steadily increased its stake from 26% to 49.73%. State-owned PNB is the other promoter, holding a 30% stake in PNB MetLife India Insurance Co Ltd. Other notable shareholders include Jammu & Kashmir Bank and M. Pallonji and Company.

Also Read | India’s insurance problem isn’t awareness anymore. It’s trust.

“Our strategy of getting to majority ownership in this state is unchanged from day one. Back when they were letting [foreign investors] in, if [the allowed investment] was at 100%, we would have started at 100%,” Oliver said. As of February 2026, India allows 100% foreign control in the insurance sector.

Oliver said MetLife was pleased with the joint venture but would have preferred fewer partners. “Of course (we would prefer to have just one partner). It is harder to manage more partners. But it's fine. There are no major differences of opinion about where we're going and things like that. PNB and MetLife are 80% of the company, the promoters of the company, and have the biggest say in its strategic direction. The others weigh in,” he said.

India ambition

Oliver also said Metlife wants India to start becoming a major contributor to its business. “Our objective is these four countries (Mexico, Brazil, China and India) becoming a material contributor to MetLife’s overall story over the next 10 years.”

In a note in November, rating agency Icra highlighted the strong parentage of PNB Metlife and how MetLife has been raising its stake in the company. However, it said PNB MetLife’s operations remain moderate, with a market share of 2% in FY25 based on individual annual premium equivalent.

Also Read | PNB looks to cheaper deposits to defend margins after rate cuts bite

While India remains relatively small for MetLife, it is one of the company’s fastest-growing markets, with Oliver noting that the country is in a “very favorable position” for future expansion. He added that the local regulatory landscape has become significantly more active over the past two to three years. “Overall, the changes are well-intended. Every time they come out, we talk to the regulators, so we're well aware of what is coming down the pike.”

Regulatory changes

Oliver is an advocate of the shift to a risk-based capital regime—different capital requirements based on the insurer's risk profile—which the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) approved in December 2025. He said while there are obviously some differences from country to country, the new framework brings India much closer to global standards.

“The capital requirements will change. And so some things will go up, some things will go down. Because it's a very different framework,” he said. Recent regulatory updates also include a new mandate that links the remuneration of insurance executives directly to customer outcomes.

Also Read | Irdai plans insurance sales overhaul to curb mis-selling, high costs: Ajay Seth

The insurer is also closely tracking discussions around introducing a composite license, which would allow companies to sell both life and non-life products. Oliver said while a composite license would allow MetLife to venture deeper into the health segment, it would also demand additional capital and operational support.

“We really feel we have a lot of opportunity in our current space. But health is growing, and it's a very rapidly growing space. But right now we are very focused, and health would be a diversion,” he said.

Having two banks in its list of shareholders has served the company well in terms of distribution and reach. Of the new business premiums received in FY25, 57% were through PNB, and another 9% through other bank partners such as J&K Bank and Karnataka Bank. Direct sales comprised 17% of distribution and the agency network another 10%, according to the insurer’s annual report for FY25.

“We have a great partnership with PNB. That, we believe, has really given us access to a very large segment of the population,” Oliver said. Now, however, the focus is on building the agency network as it seeks “diversified distribution”, he added.

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Meet the Author

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has Read more

been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

Read Less
Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years asRead more

a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMetLife keen to acquire majority stake in India life insurance joint venture with PNB

MetLife keen to acquire majority stake in India life insurance joint venture with PNB

Anshika KayasthaShayan Ghosh
4 min read12 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Lyndon Oliver, regional president-MetLife Asia, and non-executive chairman of PNB MetLife
Lyndon Oliver, regional president-MetLife Asia, and non-executive chairman of PNB MetLife
Summary

The US insurer is looking for a way to increase its 49.73% stake in PNB MetLife to gain majority control, aiming to turn India into a core driver of its global business.

Gift this article

New York-based MetLife is keen on acquiring a majority stake and operational control over its Indian insurance joint venture with Punjab National Bank, a strategy that the company has been pursuing since it entered the Indian market 25 years ago.

New York-based MetLife is keen on acquiring a majority stake and operational control over its Indian insurance joint venture with Punjab National Bank, a strategy that the company has been pursuing since it entered the Indian market 25 years ago.

“Today we're just under 50%, and we're looking for a path to get above 50%. We'll continue to pursue, wherever it makes sense, getting to majority control,” Lyndon Oliver, regional president of MetLife Asia, and non-executive chairman of PNB MetLife, said in an interview.

“Today we're just under 50%, and we're looking for a path to get above 50%. We'll continue to pursue, wherever it makes sense, getting to majority control,” Lyndon Oliver, regional president of MetLife Asia, and non-executive chairman of PNB MetLife, said in an interview.

With the opening up of foreign investment limits, MetLife has steadily increased its stake from 26% to 49.73%. State-owned PNB is the other promoter, holding a 30% stake in PNB MetLife India Insurance Co Ltd. Other notable shareholders include Jammu & Kashmir Bank and M. Pallonji and Company.

Also Read | India’s insurance problem isn’t awareness anymore. It’s trust.

“Our strategy of getting to majority ownership in this state is unchanged from day one. Back when they were letting [foreign investors] in, if [the allowed investment] was at 100%, we would have started at 100%,” Oliver said. As of February 2026, India allows 100% foreign control in the insurance sector.

Oliver said MetLife was pleased with the joint venture but would have preferred fewer partners. “Of course (we would prefer to have just one partner). It is harder to manage more partners. But it's fine. There are no major differences of opinion about where we're going and things like that. PNB and MetLife are 80% of the company, the promoters of the company, and have the biggest say in its strategic direction. The others weigh in,” he said.

India ambition

Oliver also said Metlife wants India to start becoming a major contributor to its business. “Our objective is these four countries (Mexico, Brazil, China and India) becoming a material contributor to MetLife’s overall story over the next 10 years.”

In a note in November, rating agency Icra highlighted the strong parentage of PNB Metlife and how MetLife has been raising its stake in the company. However, it said PNB MetLife’s operations remain moderate, with a market share of 2% in FY25 based on individual annual premium equivalent.

Also Read | PNB looks to cheaper deposits to defend margins after rate cuts bite

While India remains relatively small for MetLife, it is one of the company’s fastest-growing markets, with Oliver noting that the country is in a “very favorable position” for future expansion. He added that the local regulatory landscape has become significantly more active over the past two to three years. “Overall, the changes are well-intended. Every time they come out, we talk to the regulators, so we're well aware of what is coming down the pike.”

Regulatory changes

Oliver is an advocate of the shift to a risk-based capital regime—different capital requirements based on the insurer's risk profile—which the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) approved in December 2025. He said while there are obviously some differences from country to country, the new framework brings India much closer to global standards.

“The capital requirements will change. And so some things will go up, some things will go down. Because it's a very different framework,” he said. Recent regulatory updates also include a new mandate that links the remuneration of insurance executives directly to customer outcomes.

Also Read | Irdai plans insurance sales overhaul to curb mis-selling, high costs: Ajay Seth

The insurer is also closely tracking discussions around introducing a composite license, which would allow companies to sell both life and non-life products. Oliver said while a composite license would allow MetLife to venture deeper into the health segment, it would also demand additional capital and operational support.

“We really feel we have a lot of opportunity in our current space. But health is growing, and it's a very rapidly growing space. But right now we are very focused, and health would be a diversion,” he said.

Having two banks in its list of shareholders has served the company well in terms of distribution and reach. Of the new business premiums received in FY25, 57% were through PNB, and another 9% through other bank partners such as J&K Bank and Karnataka Bank. Direct sales comprised 17% of distribution and the agency network another 10%, according to the insurer’s annual report for FY25.

“We have a great partnership with PNB. That, we believe, has really given us access to a very large segment of the population,” Oliver said. Now, however, the focus is on building the agency network as it seeks “diversified distribution”, he added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has Read more

been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

Read Less
Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years asRead more

a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMetLife keen to acquire majority stake in India life insurance joint venture with PNB
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