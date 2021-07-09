Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Metro Brands appoints Nissan Joseph as CEO

Metro Brands appoints Nissan Joseph as CEO

Metro Brands is a homegrown footwear retailer.
05:31 PM IST

  • Metro, which has 586 stores in over 130 cities with brands like Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway and Crocs under its banner, will continue to be run by its founding members Farah Malik Bhanji as its managing director and Rafique A. Malik as chairman

New Delhi: Homegrown footwear retailer Metro Brands Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Nissan Joseph as its chief executive officer, effective 1 July.

Jospeh comes with close to two decades of experience in the retail industry, including a stint at footwear retailer Crocs, for which Metro Brands operates retail stores in India.

In his last stint, he was chief executive officer at Philippines-based MAP Active & Planet Sports Inc., a lifestyle retailer in Southeast Asia.

He has also worked with firms including Payless Shoes Pty Ltd and Hickory Brands, Inc, the company said. Joseph is an alumnus of the University of Western Sydney.

Metro, which has 586 stores in over 130 cities with brands like Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway and Crocs under its banner, will continue to be run by its founding members Farah Malik Bhanji as its managing director and Rafique A. Malik as chairman.

India's footwear market is dominated by brands such as Bata, Relaxo apart from sportwear brands such as Puma, Nike, Adidas etc.

