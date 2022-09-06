“We are pleased to inform that the company is proposing to send “Discount Voucher" to all its shareholders as a small token for their love and appreciation. These vouchers shall entitle each shareholder to a discount of 15% (fifteen per cent) on the products of the company across its brands namely, Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Crocs and Fitflop. The details of the voucher will be sent on the registered email-id of the shareholders," the company informed in an exchange filing today.