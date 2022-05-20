Metro Cash and Carry reviewing strategic options with potential partners

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: German wholesale retailer Metro AG is reviewing “strategic options" with potential partners for its cash-and-carry business in India.
The retailer currently has more than 30 stores, which cater to small businesses, kirana stores and hospitality businesses. However, an influx of online business-to-business retailers has made it harder to run profitable retail operations here.
“Metro India is a growing business in a market with enormous potential for wholesale. We are reviewing strategic options with potential partners to enhance Metro’s existing wholesale capabilities and accelerate the business development in India," said a Metro AG spokesperson.
On Friday, The Economic Times reported that the retailer has approached several large companies to buy out its India operations for an estimated $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion. This comes after Bain & Company submitted a detailed strategic review on Metro Cash & Carry. The newspaper report named Amazon, Reliance Retail, Avenue Supermarts, Tata Group, Lulu Group apart from private equity fund Samara Capital among companies that have been approached to buy the retailer’s business in India.
The company spokesperson said the company will not comment on rumours or speculations in the media.
“Metro India business is doing very well and has been profitable since 2018, now continuously four years in a row. We have seen a big jump (57%) in our EBITDA for FY21 versus FY20. Our e-commerce business in FY21 grew by 5.7 times versus the previous year and we have successfully opened three new stores in India in the last nine months," an India spokesperson for the company said.
Metro Cash and Carry opened its first store in India in 2003. In 2020-21, the company clocked ₹6,738.3 crore in turnover.
However, a person familiar with the development said the emergence of newer players in the e-B2B distribution market such as Udaan and Reliance JioMart has ratcheted up competition. It also doesn’t help that several new-age companies are pumping discounts to grow market share and gain prominence among local stores owners.
Requesting anonymity, the person said this development pointed to “fierce competition" within the industry.
India’s retail trade, unlike the west, is multi-layered with products from factories passing through a host of stockists, wholesellers, distributors, and finally reaching retailers. Metro sells goods directly from manufacturers to the end retailer at wholesale prices.
In the last two years, the pandemic has shifted consumer demand to online sales channels. India’s retail market is estimated to reach $1.1-1.3 trillion by 2025.
“Unfortunately, nobody’s doing sustainable business. People are burning money. On the other hand, the Metro Cash & Carry business is EBIDTA positive," said the person, adding that the retailer is hoping to chase profitability over steep valuations. The company also requires deep investments to build more stores in India, the person said.
Others tracking FMCG retail said, for a retailer present in the market for close to two decades, Metro has made little progress. “They could have scaled rapidly and opened more stores but focused on replicating what they do globally," said Arvind Singhal, chairman and managing director, Technopak Advisors. “To me the fault lies in the execution of the strategy itself. It’s not that the market for Metro Cash and Carry is not good," he said. However, at this point in time competition is more intense, more business is now being done on e-commerce platforms. “So, maybe it’s better for them to exit India and focus on whichever other markets they’re currently focusing on."
In 2019, the German retail put its China unit on sale, agreeing to sell majority stake in its Chinese operations to local retailer Wumart, according to a Reuters report.