Metro Cash and Carry reviewing strategic options with potential partners

Others tracking FMCG retail said, for a retailer present in the market for close to two decades, Metro has made little progress. “They could have scaled rapidly and opened more stores but focused on replicating what they do globally," said Arvind Singhal, chairman and managing director, Technopak Advisors. “To me the fault lies in the execution of the strategy itself. It’s not that the market for Metro Cash and Carry is not good," he said. However, at this point in time competition is more intense, more business is now being done on e-commerce platforms. “So, maybe it’s better for them to exit India and focus on whichever other markets they’re currently focusing on."