METRO completes ₹2,850 cr deal with Reliance Retail to sell its India Cash & Carry business2 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 10:06 PM IST
The deal includes all 31 wholesale stores operated by METRO Cash & Carry India and the entire real estate portfolio (6 store-occupied properties) to RRVL
German retailer METRO AG on Thursday announced the completion of the sale of its Indian cash & Carry business to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), which holds the retail empire of Reliance Industries Ltd.
