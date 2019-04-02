NEW DELHI: Metropolis Healthcare Tuesday raised ₹530 crore by selling shares to anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale.

The company allotted 60,23,293 equity shares to 26 anchor investors at ₹880 per unit, as per a regulatory filing.

Among the anchor investors are Small Cap World Fund, Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust, Sundaram Mutual Fund, UTI Equity Fund, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed in the range of ₹877-880 per equity share.

The diagnostics chain last week announced a ₹1,200-crore initial public offer (IPO) that hits the markets on April 3 and closes in April 5, 2019.

Promoter Sushil Shah will offload 62,72,335 shares, while investor CA Lotus Investments, a part of Carlyle Group, will sell 74,12,760 shares through the IPO, which has reserved 3 lakh shares for employees.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue, and Shah said the promoters would utilise the proceeds to retire their debt.

The Carlyle Group owns 31 per cent stake in the company and the promoters the rest, which would be diluted by 10-12 per cent through the IPO.

JM Financial, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the lead managers to the offer.

As of December 31, 2018, the laboratory network of Metropolis Healthcare consisted of 115 clinical laboratories.

