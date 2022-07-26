Metropolis looks to raise $500 million

Metropolis shares have fallen by more than half from ₹3,457.45 on 3 January to ₹1,515 on Tuesday, implying a fall in market capitalization from around ₹18,000 crore in January to ₹7,753 crore now. However, the company hopes to turn the tide with its expansion plan. “In a fresh strategy, Metropolis is likely to rope in a strategic partner who could pick up a part stake in the company, bring in more expertise to expand in key markets, and also provide long-term growth capital to Metropolis either directly or through a clutch of large investors. For this, Metropolis may form a joint venture with a strategic player and retain ownership, albeit in the form of co-promoters," the first person said.