Mexican Bankers Put on Brave Face in Wake of US Laundering Blitz

Every other month, Mexico’s bankers gather in a palatial bunker in the colonial center of the capital to dine together and meet with top officials.

July’s meeting was one to remember. The country has just been rocked by one of its worst banking scandals, with the US deploying an unprecedented order accusing three well-known but small firms of potentially facilitating drug trafficking.

Yet the mood among the nation’s top lenders Wednesday was optimistic — at times even defiant — as bankers spoke to the press after the mid-afternoon lunch of squash flower soup, veal cutlets and tiramisu. The event was packed with some 140 financiers, a couple dozen more than usual.

Emilio Romano, Bank of America’s Mexico chief who just took over in May as the new head of the Asociacion de Bancos de Mexico, assured journalists who gathered after the meal that Mexico’s economy would rebound from its slowdown to a near standstill under the global impact of Donald Trump’s trade war. The country is resilient and credit is flowing, he said. Bankers are preparing support for President Claudia Sheinbaum’s plans to provide more credit to small businesses and substitute imports with Mexican-made goods, Romano added.

Meanwhile, the money laundering allegations are just that — allegations that haven’t been proven, he said. The suspect operations highlighted by the US are a “normal” part of doing business as banks, Romano said, arguing that Mexico has the strongest anti-money laundering regulations in the world and stressing that its banking system as a whole is working perfectly fine.

“It’s time for us Mexicans to take a chance on Mexico, and the banks are ready for this challenge,” he said. “We’ve been preparing for years — decades — for this moment, where we can support Mexico, today more than ever, so that we depend less on foreigners, on what people say abroad, on how matters are resolved abroad.”

On Wednesday, the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network delayed until Sept. 4 its orders from last month that prohibit transfers with CIBanco SA, Intercam Banco SA and brokerage Vector Casa de Bolsa SA. FinCEN’s order marked the first use of powerful new measures from last year’s Fend Off Fentanyl Act. This week, Fitch Ratings warned of potential financial contagion from the US designations. But Sheinbaum said Mexico’s swift move to take over management of the firms is aimed at preventing any such panic.

The banks now being targeted by the US arose from the wreckage of the country’s foreign exchange houses after US investigations that accused HSBC Holdings Plc of allowing traffickers to launder some $881 million from 2006 through 2009. Back then, cartels used FX houses as fronts to launder their profits from the drug trade. Among the survivors from back then were Consultores Internacional, now CIBanco, and Intercam, which the government pushed to become banks, subject to tighter anti-money laundering regulations.

CIBanco and Intercam, along with brokerage Vector, became major players in the country’s FX market in the ensuing decade. Their clients will need to find new dealers in coming months — but they are set to face heightened scrutiny from banks spooked by the names of designated firms. The three firms have denied the accusations and Sheinbaum has said the US didn’t provide proof of money laundering for cartels.

Romano praised the 45-day extension granted by the Treasury on its order as a sign of solid cooperation between the US and Mexico. He said the move would give firms the time they needed to deal with private equity and real estate trusts that have been ensnared in the US ban. And he underscored that US officials had told the banking association in a recent meeting that there were no more Mexican banks that were part of the current investigation.

Still, many are concerned that Mexico could yet botch its new dance with the Trump administration.

“This extension shows the US wants to squeeze Mexico without blowing up local financial stability overnight,” said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Chicago-based hedge fund Karobaar Capital. “Most funds are watching how quickly Mexico can rebuild trust, because once a reputation is scorched, capital will move on quickly — especially in these markets.”

