MF Utilities announces suspension of new investments into Quant MF schemes1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:45 PM IST
- The mutual funds platform will not be allowing new investments into Quant MF’s schemes with effect from February 1
Mutual Fund Utilities (MFU) has announced the suspension of new investments into Quant Mutual Fund schemes via its platform. As per a communication sent out by MFU today, the mutual funds platform will not be allowing new investments into Quant MF’s schemes with effect from February 1. “Both CAN (common account number) and folio-based transactions, that is, subscription and SIPs (systematic investment plans) will be restricted. eCAN registration through Quant MF website will continue," as per the communication.
