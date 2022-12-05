How mutual funds are betting on long-term India story3 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 02:18 AM IST
More than 40% of the shares sold in block deals in 2022 were bought by domestic institutional investors.
Even as private equity investors cash out of several new-age companies that went public last year, domestic institutions are buying into these firms, signalling their long-term belief in the India story.