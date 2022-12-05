How mutual funds are betting on long-term India story

“The overall environment for these new-age tech stocks remains challenging, in line with the global meltdown in tech valuations. Given that the road to profitability for many of these firms remains uncertain, some of the stocks have come under pressure once the lock-in period expired. Private equity investors holding such tech stocks have a finite investment horizon and have looked to liquidate holdings on expiry of lock-ins," said Anuj Kapoor, managing director and chief executive at the private wealth group and alternatives fund platform of JM Financial Ltd.