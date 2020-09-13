MFs have options to comply with multi-cap circular, will examine proposals: SEBI

"Sebi would like to clarify that mutual funds have many options to meet with the requirements of the circular, based on the preference of their unitholders. Apart from rebalancing their portfolio in the multi cap schemes, they could inter-alia facilitate switch to other schemes by unitholders, merge their multi cap scheme with their large cap scheme or convert their multi cap scheme to another scheme category, for instance large cum mid cap scheme," said Sebi in the statement issued on Sunday.