MG Motor India Ltd—a new entrant in the Indian auto market—announced health benefits for employees at dealerships to protect them and their families from any adverse impact of covid -19.

With dealers under financial pressure to repay credit taken from banks, automakers are chipping in to maintain the credit score of dealer partners. Similarly, some are also offering insurance and other benefits to employees at dealerships to help boost their morale when the showrooms open after the regional lockdowns.

“Under this initiative, all dealerships of MG across India have decided to provide free medical insurance to their employees, and in case of a covid-19-related death, the family of the employee would receive an amount equivalent to one year's salary (up to ₹6 Lakh) as compensation from the MG dealer. This will be in addition to the already increased medical cover provided by MG dealers to their employees, which includes hospital support for covid-19 treatment since 2020," according to a statement issued by the company.

The company also said that under its community service umbrella, MG Sewa, it is taking up various initiatives in these challenging times.

“MG dealerships have come up with an initiative under which the dealership staff serving MG customers will be provided adequate covid support measures for their safety and well-being, by their MG dealer," the company said.

Other vehicle manufacturers have also offered similar health benefits for its dealers and their employees.

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle (VECV) Ltd, the country’s third largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, also announced a decision to offer loans to dealers to help them tide over the current crisis and offered healthcare benefits for employees at dealerships across the country.

Tractor manufacturer Sonalika Tractors announced financial benefits for executives at its dealerships who have been infected by covid-19. Escorts Ltd announced benefits for customers will buy its tractors after 25 May. It also offered similar health benefits for its staff at dealerships.

