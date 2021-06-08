MG Motor announces health benefits for staff at dealerships

“Under this initiative, all dealerships of MG across India have decided to provide free medical insurance to their employees, and in case of a covid-19-related death, the family of the employee would receive an amount equivalent to one year's salary (up to ₹6 Lakh) as compensation from the MG dealer. This will be in addition to the already increased medical cover provided by MG dealers to their employees, which includes hospital support for covid-19 treatment since 2020," according to a statement issued by the company.