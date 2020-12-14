MG Motor announces partnership with TES-AMM for recycling of Li-ion batteries

MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd, one of the new entrants in the Indian car market, on Monday, announced a collaboration with TES-AMM, an electronic waste recycling service provider, to effectively recycle the lithium batteries fitted in its present and upcoming electric vehicles (EVs).

In January, MG Motor launched the ZS electric sports utility vehicle as its second product in the Indian market. The company has also collaborated with multiple charging infrastructure providers to set up charging stations at the company’s dealerships and customer residences.

The partnership will ensure environmentally-sustainable and secure recycling of MG ZS EV batteries, thus ensuring greater peace of mind to the ZS EV owners about their ecological footprint, said the company in a statement.

“TES-AMM has Asia’s only Li-ion battery recycling plant and is one of the few companies certified in multiple management systems including 18001:2007/R2 (Responsible Recycling) alongside others. It uses a unique mechanical-hydrometallurgical process for enhanced asset recovery that is environmentally superior and safer," the company further mentioned.

Lack of recycling facilities for lithium-ion batteries has been one of the major impediments in the adoption of electric mobility across the globe. In India, such facilities are yet to come up due to lack of availability of electric vehicles across segments.

“At MG, we are on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India’s drive towards its greener and cleaner future. We strongly believe that battery management is a critical area that needs focus. Our partnership with TES-AMM builds along these lines and ensures that batteries not only re-enter the value chain, but are also recycled while following the most eco-friendly protocols," Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India.

Earlier this year, MG Motor announced its partnership with Umicore for the safe disposal of batteries, and Exicom Tele-Systems and Tata Power for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for non-automotive purposes.

“TES-AMM has been a trusted leader in e-waste recycling. Established in 2006, we have seen a great advancement of technology which means newer goods entering into the market. TES-AMM is continuously striving to cater to the need by setting up state-of-the-art facilities that are ultramodern and cost-effective and provide safe and secure battery management," Ram Ramachandran, chairman and managing director, TES-AMM.

