MG Motor announces partnership with TES-AMM for recycling of Li-ion batteries

“At MG, we are on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India’s drive towards its greener and cleaner future. We strongly believe that battery management is a critical area that needs focus. Our partnership with TES-AMM builds along these lines and ensures that batteries not only re-enter the value chain, but are also recycled while following the most eco-friendly protocols," Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India.