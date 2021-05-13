MG Motor donates 200 beds to COVID-affected people with help of Credihealth

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has donated 200 beds to the COVID-19 affected people with the support of Credihealth, an online healthcare platform which helps people search for doctors and hospitals across the country.

Credihealth has recently launched a helpline for asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 patients.

The beds will be available to hospitals and isolation centres on a first-come-first-serve basis over the Credihealth platform, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The beds which the company is donating are made up of hard cardboard material with waterproof coating and are completely biodegradable, it added.

The automaker is procuring these beds from a Gujarat-based company, namely Aryan Paper Mills which since last year has been providing these beds to the Indian Army, Bombay Municipal Corporation, Indian Navy, and a few other private entities.

In April, MG Motor India joined hands with Gujarat-based Devnandan Gases to increase the production of oxygen by 15 per cent per hour at one of the latter's plants in Vadodara within a week of the partnership.

It aims to increase it by 50 per cent soon.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.