MG Motor donates 200 beds to COVID-affected people with help of Credihealth

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has donated 200 beds to the COVID-19 affected people with the support of Credihealth, an online healthcare platform which helps people search for doctors and hospitals across the country.

The beds will be available to hospitals and isolation centres on a first-come-first-serve basis over the Credihealth platform, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The beds which the company is donating are made up of hard cardboard material with waterproof coating and are completely biodegradable, it added.

The automaker is procuring these beds from a Gujarat-based company, namely Aryan Paper Mills which since last year has been providing these beds to the Indian Army, Bombay Municipal Corporation, Indian Navy, and a few other private entities.

In April, MG Motor India joined hands with Gujarat-based Devnandan Gases to increase the production of oxygen by 15 per cent per hour at one of the latter's plants in Vadodara within a week of the partnership.

It aims to increase it by 50 per cent soon.