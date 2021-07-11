MG Motor India Ltd, which entered the Indian market recently, has announced the setting up of a 50-kilowatt fast charger for electric vehicles (EVs) in Pune.

The charger was set up as part of the company’s collaboration with Fortum Charge and Drive India to set up E charging stations across the country. The fast charger can be used with an electric vehicle compatible with CCS2 fast-charging standards.

The company also said that the MG ZS electric vehicle can be charged to 80% capacity over a period of 50 minutes at the Fortum superfast charging stations. Other charging options with the ZS EV include a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Additionally, it has extended the charging network in select satellite cities.

“Our collaboration with Fortum reiterates our commitment towards enabling the infrastructure for environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country. The ZS electric vehicle's availability in more cities in a phased manner is a step closer to achieving sustainability goals. After launching the ZS EV in 6 more cities in 2021, the MG ZS electric vehicle is now available across 37 Indian cities," said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India.

MG Motor India and Fortum, which is one of the leading EV charging service providers in the global market, had announced their partnership in 2019. Since then, the carmaker and Fortum have built a network of 11 DC chargers across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, the company said in a statement.

“We are happy to extend our partnership with one of the leading automotive companies to further bolster the super-fast charging network in the country. With this charger on Fortum Charge and Drive network, an EV user can travel between Mumbai and Pune without any range anxiety as both the cities have Fortum chargers," Awadhesh Kumar Jha, vice president, Fortum Charge and Drive India.

Installation of fast chargers is necessary for increased adoption of electric vehicles since they can curb the range anxiety among prospective customers.

