MG Motor India, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility sign MoU to strengthen EV ecosystem
Adani Total Gas subsidiary, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), signed an MoU with MG Motor to develop charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) customers and develop value-added service to customers
Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), and MG Motor India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure in India.
