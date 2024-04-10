Adani Total Gas subsidiary, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), signed an MoU with MG Motor to develop charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) customers and develop value-added service to customers

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), and MG Motor India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The joint collaboration to develop the charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) and value-added services to MG's EV customers nationwide and will underpin India's rapidly evolving EV ecosystem by helping build a robust and efficient charging infrastructure.

As per the MoU, Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL) will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network and enhance customer accessibility. The partnership will also provide a comprehensive solution encompassing supply, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of the charging infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, a digital platform will be launched to facilitate a seamless customer experience, covering discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement through a dedicated mobile application.

Under this strategic partnership, both parties shall explore the potential of integrating public charging stations across platforms by leveraging advanced application programming interfaces (APIs) to enhance network visibility and accessibility.

This integration will offer increased accessibility and visibility to the PCS Network and a seamless experience across the integrated network owned and deployed by both entities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suresh P Mangalani, ED & CEO, ATGL, said, "The world is embracing more sustainable and clean energy sources and electric vehicles are at the forefront of this transition. Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited's and MG Motor India's partnership to develop charging infrastructure marks a significant milestone and will play a crucial role in accelerating India's energy transition. This effort will contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner and greener environment."

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India, said, "MG is committed to Carbon Neutrality, Sustainability, and Green Mobility. We are delighted to embark on a new journey with Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited, which will catalyse the adoption of electric vehicles in India. This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to sustainable mobility and our vision to revolutionise the EV landscape by building a robust charging infrastructure. The combined synergies aim to empower Indian consumers to embrace electric mobility."

The collaboration will enhance customer experience with RIFD solutions accessible to MG users at the strategic locations of ATEL's public charging network, especially at places such as airports. ATEL will offer RFID cards to MG through bulk purchase arrangements, featuring preferential discount offerings for MG users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!