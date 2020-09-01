MUMBAI: MG Motor India Ltd on Tuesday reported sales of 2,851 units during August, up 41% year-on-year from 2,018 units.August sales were also sequentially higher, with 2,105 units sold in July.

The India arm of China’s SAIC Motor Corporation Ltd has three models in its portfolio as of now, with Hector Plus the latest addition. MG Motor began manufacturing the model at its Halol unit in June

The company said its six-seater utility vehicle based on the Hector has been witnessing significant traction as families take to travelling with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

According to Rakesh Sidana, director - sales, MG Motor India, recovery in the upcountry markets has been faster, which augurs well for the festival season.

"We have ramped up the overall production in August compared to July. We are working on fulfilling existing backorders for the Hector and prioritising vehicle deliveries for the ongoing festive season," Sidana said.

The company said it also saw good demand for its electric offering--ZS sports utility vehicle--on the back of government support in Delhi and Telangana.

MG Motor plans to launch another SUV named Gloster in the domestic market during the upcoming festival season. Gloster was first unveiled at the Auto Expo in February. The full-sized SUV will compete with established models such as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and others in the D-segment vehicle category.

The D-segment includes vehicles with length of 4.5 to 4.7 metres, powered by engines of at least 2 litre and on an average cost at least ₹28 lakh.

Rajiv Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, had told Mint that Gloster will target at owners of premium cars who wish to upgrade with a preference for SUV body type.

MG sees opportunity in the ₹30 lakh - ₹50 lakh price bracket, wherein it could be positioned as a bridge between mainstream players such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Pvt. Ltd, and luxury carmakers such as BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd.

