MUMBAI: MG Motor India Pvt Ltd dispatched 2,012 cars in June, which include 1,867 units of its popular Hector sports utility vehicle (SUV) and 145 units of its electric SUV MG ZS.

In May, the company had sold just 710 units amid severe supply chain constraints.

The Hector SUV, which was launched in June last year, has sold more than 24,200 units in its first year of sales in India, averaging about 2,000 units per month.

Rakesh Sidana, director – sales, MG Motor India said, "Even though our sales performance in June 2020 was better than May this year, we continue to face headwinds in supply chain and logistics due to multiple issues. Our teams are doing their best to overcome these challenges and we are looking forward to the launch of the Hector Plus in July 2020."

MG Motor has started rolling out the model from its assembly lines at Halol plant. Aimed at large families, the MG Hector Plus was first showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020 in February.

Last month, the company had said that as part of its phase-two expansion plan, the electric SUV MG ZS will be rolled out to six new cities - Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Chennai - from June. With this the MG ZS is available across 11 cities in India.

