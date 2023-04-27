MG Comet launch sets the stage for small EV battle with Tata Motors1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Comet EV is also the only mass-market two-door electric hatch in the market at present, and is also India’s smallest passenger vehicle.
NEW DELHI : Tata Motors, so far an unrivalled contender in India’s small electric car market, is now facing competition from MG Motor India’s new electric micro hatchback Comet, launched at ₹7.98 lakh ex-showroom. Comet is now the cheapest EV in India, followed by Tiago EV by Tata Motors, which starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹8.69 lakh for the base variant and goes up to ₹11.99 lakh for the top-end trim.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×