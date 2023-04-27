MG Comet launch sets the stage for small EV battle with Tata Motors

While the MG Comet is a city car built on a ground-up, pure electric platform jointly developed by its parent company SAIC Motor and American automaker General Motors, the Tiago EV is a generation-one electric car from Tata Motors, constructed on the same platform on which the internal combustion engine-driven Tiago sits. The MG Comet is fuelled by a 17.3 Kwh lithium-ion-phosphate battery, which, interestingly, is supplied to it by Tata Autocomponents, while the Tiago EV uses a 19kWh and 24kWh battery pack for its lower and top trims, respectively. The certified range on the Comet EV on a full charge is 230km under test conditions, while the claimed range on the Tiago EV (with the smaller battery pack) is 250km and 315km (with the larger battery pack).