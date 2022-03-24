MG Motor India launches end-to-end online financing facility ePay

MG Motor India launches end-to-end online financing facility ePay1 min read . 04:43 PM IST
- MG Motor India has partnered with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime and Axis Bank to offer instant financing options under the facility.
MG Motor India on Thursday announced the launch of e-Pay, a one-stop online car finance platform for an end-to-end digital auto finance process that provides instant loan approvals. The automaker has partnered with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime and Axis Bank to offer instant financing options under the facility.
“Built with an aim to offer transparent and convenient online car purchase solutions, MG e-Pay will help customers with flexible, seamless, transparent, and quick loan approvals from the comfort of their homes," said MG Motor India in its statement.
Through e-Pay, customers can complete the purchase journey in five clicks and seven steps. They will have access to pre-approved loan offers from multiple financiers and can customize the loan tenure, amount and rate of interest as per their needs. They can also track loan approval status and sanction letters in real-time and receive their new cars at their doorsteps, the company said in its statement.
“At MG, we are constantly innovating our digital platforms to stay connected with our customers and ensure the best-in-class experience. After effectively catering to over a million customers through the MG online buying platform, we intend to take a step further and simplify customer journey to avail suitable financing options for buying cars online," said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.
A customer can select the car and dealership of her choice, fill out the booking form and pay the booking amount to get started. After she receives pre-approved loan offers from her bank, she can go ahead with the loan application and after receiving loan approval on the website, the bank will disburse the loan and the customer will receive the vehicle at her doorstep.
