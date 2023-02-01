MG Motor India's vehicle sales down by 4% in Jan
MG Motor India said that the production is regaining momentum with some improvement in the supply chain.
MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 4 percent fall in vehicle sales at 4,114 units in January over the same month last year. The company had retailed 4,306 vehicles in January 2022, the company said in an official statement.
